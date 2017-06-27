Taliesina s mother chooses love in af...

Taliesina s mother chooses love in aftermath of her sona s murder

1 hr ago

It has been a rough time since the stabbing death of her son Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, but Asha Deliverance is back working at her dome factory in Ashland and has become increasingly dedicated to the vision her family believes in - peace, diversity and equality. “I adored him.

