Tale of two murders

Simultaneous high-profile murder investigations and tensions between two police agencies may have sparked the meltdown of the state-of-the art, multi-agency Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force, court documents suggest.  The task force was founded in 2007 by Josh Moulin, an ambitious lieutenant at the Central Point Police Department who in three years expanded the lab's reach into nine Southern Oregon counties and oversaw hundreds of digital investigations, many of them child pornography and identity theft. By 2010, its lab held more than 40 computers and had a server with a capacity three times the size of the Library of Congress' contents.

