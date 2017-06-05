Service set for MAX stabbing victim Taliesin Meche
A celebration of life for Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, an Ashland graduate who was fatally stabbed on a Portland MAX train while trying to help two teenage girls under verbal attack, is planned Wednesday starting in Lithia Park, his mother, Asha Deliverance, announced. The event will begin with a picnic from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lithia Park Band Shell, followed by music and memorial offerings by friends and family, Deliverance said.
