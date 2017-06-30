Seattle stabbing victim was a police ...

Seattle stabbing victim was a police officer, Siskiyou County native

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: KOBI NBC5

A Siskiyou County native, and former police officer, will be laid to rest next week. Andrew Pimentel died Friday, June 23, after he was stabbed outside a drive-in diner in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So close to homeless Jun '17 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May '17 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May '17 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC