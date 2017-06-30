Seattle stabbing victim was a police officer, Siskiyou County native
A Siskiyou County native, and former police officer, will be laid to rest next week. Andrew Pimentel died Friday, June 23, after he was stabbed outside a drive-in diner in Seattle.
