Reed College scholarship to honor Taliesin Namkai-Meche

Reed College is creating a scholarship to honor Taliesin Namkai-Meche, the Ashland native who was killed May 26 while defending two teenage girls from a racist tirade on a Portland light rail train. "In a few moments on a crowded Portland commuter train, Reed grad Taliesin Namkai-Meche '16 became an inspiration for people around the globe," says a post on the school's website.

