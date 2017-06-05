Quills & Queues: Ashland author also runs publishing house

Midge Raymond is an Ashland-based international author who is best known for her novel "My Last Continent" and the award-winning short-story collection "Forgetting English." She will be appearing alongside Victor Lodato from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Bloomsbury Books for a free, public conversation to be moderated by SOU linguistics expert Ed Battistella.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.