Portland man stabbed on train remembered as courageous
Asha Deliverance, mother of Taliesin Namkai-Meche, speaks during a ceremony for a celebration of a life for Namkai-Meche at Lithia Park in Ashland, Ore., Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Jeremy Christian, accused of killing Namkai-Meche and another man and wounding a third who tried to stop his anti-Muslim tirade against two teenagers on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train, shouted he was "not guilty" Wednesday during a courtroom outburst directed at one of the victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC