Pakistani Theatre Wallay with on Comm...

Pakistani Theatre Wallay with on Common Ground to Artists Rep

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Artists Repertory Theatre and Oregon Shakespeare Festival , in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and Ithaca College, partner with Islamabad's Theatre Wallay to present On Common Ground for Oregon audiences June 26 to July 4 at both venues. Supported by a generous Cultural Affairs grant from the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Theatre Wallay will visit Portland and Ashland with its theatre and music production of On Common Ground, as well as participate in professional and artistic exchange throughout their tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May 9 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC