Pakistani Theatre Wallay with on Common Ground to Artists Rep

Artists Repertory Theatre and Oregon Shakespeare Festival , in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and Ithaca College, partner with Islamabad's Theatre Wallay to present On Common Ground for Oregon audiences June 26 to July 4 at both venues. Supported by a generous Cultural Affairs grant from the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Theatre Wallay will visit Portland and Ashland with its theatre and music production of On Common Ground, as well as participate in professional and artistic exchange throughout their tour.

