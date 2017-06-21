Osf's Play on! Project to Present Reading of Julius Caesar

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Play on! project, which has commissioned 36 playwrights to translate Shakespeare's plays into contemporary modern English, will present a staged reading of Shishir Kurup 's translation of Julius Caesar on Sunday, July 9 at 1:30 pm at the Mountain Avenue Theatre at Ashland High School. Tickets for the reading are $5 and are available online , or by calling the OSF Box Office at 219-8161, or stopping by in person at 15 S. Pioneer Street in Ashland.

