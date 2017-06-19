OSFa s Play on! project presents a Julius Caesara reading Updated at

OSFa s Play on! project presents a Ju...

OSFa s Play on! project presents a Julius Caesara reading

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Play on! project, which has commissioned 36 playwrights to translate Shakespeare's plays into contemporary modern English, will present a staged reading of Shishir Kurup's translation of Julius Caesar at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Mountain Avenue Theatre at Ashland High School. Tickets for the reading are $5 and are available online, or by calling the OSF Box Office at 800-219-8161, or stopping by in person at 15 South Pioneer Street in Ashland.

