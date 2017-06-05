OSF to Celebrate Juneteenth
Ashland, Ore.- The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19 at noon on the Courtyard Stage. The event is free, though donations will be accepted for the Juneteenth Scholarship Fund.
