OSF gears up for free Green Shows on the Bricks Updated at

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival offers free shows before nightly performances Tuesdays through Sundays through Oct. 15 on the Bricks, the courtyard located near the Angus Bowmer and Allen Elizabethan theaters, 15 Pioneer St., Ashland. Shows begin at 6:45 p.m. and last about 35 to 40 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.