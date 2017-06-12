OSF employee wants spot on school board
John Williams' school board seat wasn't even empty, much less cold, when the first candidate to replace him threw her hat in the ring prior to Monday's night's board meeting. Kamilah Long, 40, a former college professor who's the manager of capital campaigns and leadership alliances for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, announced Monday that she wants to be considered to replace Williams, who revealed last week his plans to resign during the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou...
|Sun
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC