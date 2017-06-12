OSF employee wants spot on school board

OSF employee wants spot on school board

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

John Williams' school board seat wasn't even empty, much less cold, when the first candidate to replace him threw her hat in the ring prior to Monday's night's board meeting. Kamilah Long, 40, a former college professor who's the manager of capital campaigns and leadership alliances for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, announced Monday that she wants to be considered to replace Williams, who revealed last week his plans to resign during the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC