OSF employee wants spot on school board

John Williams' school board seat wasn't even empty, much less cold, when the first candidate to replace him threw her hat in the ring prior to Monday's night's board meeting. Kamilah Long, 40, a former college professor who's the manager of capital campaigns and leadership alliances for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, announced Monday that she wants to be considered to replace Williams, who revealed last week his plans to resign during the meeting.

