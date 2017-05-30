OSF celebrates renovation of The Bricks
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival will hold an “Access for All Brick Courtyard Celebration” at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, to mark the newly renovated area on the festival's campus. The event will include live music, food and beverages, face painting and other activities, culminating with a program recognizing those who donated and raised funds for the renovated space.
