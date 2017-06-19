Oregon Shakespeare Festival's new Green Show courtyard and stage
Construction fences that surrounded the brick courtyard outside Oregon Shakespeare Festival theaters in Ashland were removed Thursday in time for hundreds of people to see the first of the free Green Shows of the season taking place on a new outdoor stage. The courtyard, called the Bricks, serves as the festival's unofficial welcome center and links theaters to the box office.
