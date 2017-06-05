No injuries reported in house fire ne...

No injuries reported in house fire near Ashland

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The fire destroyed more than 50 percent of a house at 594 S. Valley View Road, according to Jackson County Fire District  5 Chief Charles Hanley, but the home's occupants and pets had escaped safely by the time rescuers arrived on scene. Ashland police called in the fire at about 12:40 p.m., according to Hanley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May 9 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC