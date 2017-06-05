No injuries reported in house fire near Ashland

The fire destroyed more than 50 percent of a house at 594 S. Valley View Road, according to Jackson County Fire District 5 Chief Charles Hanley, but the home's occupants and pets had escaped safely by the time rescuers arrived on scene. Ashland police called in the fire at about 12:40 p.m., according to Hanley.

