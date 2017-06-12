More than 1,000 receive degrees Saturday at SOU
More than 1,000 students earned degrees Saturday at Southern Oregon University's commencement ceremony. SOU's Class of 2017 includes 866 recipients of bachelor's degrees, plus 61 from the Oregon Health & Science University nursing program at the Ashland campus.
