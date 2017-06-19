Juneteenth celebrated in Ashland Updated at

The first Juneteenth was on this date in 1865, when Union soldiers entered Galveston, Texas, and shared the news that the Civil War had ended May 9 and slavery had ended more than two years earlier when President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation took effect in January, 1863. Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

