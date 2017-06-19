John Thiry, accused of starting Oak Knoll fire, has died
The man accused of starting the Oak Knoll Fire, a 2010 blaze that destroyed 11 Ashland homes and led to the death of a firefighter, has died. John Thiry, 47, a transient well known to Rogue Valley police, mental health workers and courts officials, was found by Ashland Fire & Rescue near the intersection of Ashland Street and Clover Lane at 3 p.m. Sunday, according to police and fire officials.
