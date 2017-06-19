Hams to the rescue
If a major catastrophe occurs and the power grid goes down, it'll be ham radio operators to the rescue. They know they'll have to be able to set up their systems in the field, in chaos and amid injured survivors, using batteries , generators and solar and wind power to keep vital communications working for emergency responders, hospitals, police and the public.
