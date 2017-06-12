Giant flower springs up near Ashland Updated at

Giant flower springs up near Ashland ...

Much of the trip between Ashland and the Bay Area via I-5 can be tedious, but now Ashland has its own novelty to rival the lineup of all those colorful tanker trucks at Truck City at the base of Black Butte near Weed and Moo Donna and Baby Moo in fields south and north of Yreka. A wonderful, colorful sculpture by southern Oregon artist Cheryl Garcia has been installed on private land south of the freeway, just east of the Skylark complex, between Ashland exits 19 and 14. This whimsical installation of a giant red flower, with three bees hovering over it, is courtesy of Marge and Dave Bernard.

