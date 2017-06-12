East Main Band delivers hits from the...

East Main Band delivers hits from the a 60s and a 70s

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

East Main Band delivers energetic '60s and '70s rock, along with a few choice favorites, and solid lead vocals and harmonies. Formed on New Year's Eve in 2007, the Ashland band's original lineup was Mike Gardiner on keys and harmonica, Dave Bernard on rhythm and slide guitar, Larry Addington on lead guitar and Mike Dadaos on drums and accordion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portland man stabbed on train remembered as cou... Jun 11 Elise R Gingerich 1
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC