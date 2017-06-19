Cusick looks back

When the formerly retired Suzanne Cusick decided to fill Ashland's superintendent vacancy for one year on an interim basis last summer, she probably didn't expect a local sexual assault/social media story to make statewide headlines and lead to a district office sit-in, or a labor dispute to linger so long it would eventually outlast her own tenure, or for the state to rule the district's talented and gifted program out of compliance. But in her short time as head of the Ashland School District, all of the above issues and many more came across Cusick's desk, ensuring that her 12 months at the helm of one of Southern Oregon's most respected districts would be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset.

