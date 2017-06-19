Cusick looks back
When the formerly retired Suzanne Cusick decided to fill Ashland's superintendent vacancy for one year on an interim basis last summer, she probably didn't expect a local sexual assault/social media story to make statewide headlines and lead to a district office sit-in, or a labor dispute to linger so long it would eventually outlast her own tenure, or for the state to rule the district's talented and gifted program out of compliance. But in her short time as head of the Ashland School District, all of the above issues and many more came across Cusick's desk, ensuring that her 12 months at the helm of one of Southern Oregon's most respected districts would be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC