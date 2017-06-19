Council mulls climate plan implementation

The Ashland City Council is gearing up to enact the Climate and Energy Action Plan now that budget hearings are passed and the public has been clear it wants it enacted and overseen by a newly created position, a director who will be hired. The CEAP was created after a roughly two-year process by citizen leaders prioritizing ways for the city of Ashland to lower its carbon emissions, create clean and local sources of energy and involve the city and its residents in more thorough conservation techniques.

