Council kills Nevada street vehicle bridge plan
The East Nevada Street Bridge which would have created a full vehicle bridge over Bear Creek between Oak Street and North Mountain Avenue has been killed by the Ashland City Council as of Tuesday night - but the possibility of a pedestrian and bike bridge remains alive. Transportation Commission Chair Sue Newberry said the commission does not recommend the bridge after reviewing the traffic models and concluding that “The bridge did not shift away traffic form the main streets.” One of the primary justifications for the $6.5 million project was to create another throughway for commuters.
