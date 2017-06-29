Council expected to raise property taxes at special meeting Friday

The Ashland City Council will consider raising property taxes within the city at a special meeting starting at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30. This comes after the Citizens Budget Committee and council opted not to raise taxes in adopting a final budget despite a motion to do so by Councilor Tracy Darrow who reminded the committee that a promise had been made to the Ashland Police Department to hire five more police officers. The cost is estimated at $550,000 according to APD's Chief Tighe O'Meara.

