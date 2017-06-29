Council expected to raise property taxes at special meeting Friday
The Ashland City Council will consider raising property taxes within the city at a special meeting starting at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30. This comes after the Citizens Budget Committee and council opted not to raise taxes in adopting a final budget despite a motion to do so by Councilor Tracy Darrow who reminded the committee that a promise had been made to the Ashland Police Department to hire five more police officers. The cost is estimated at $550,000 according to APD's Chief Tighe O'Meara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May '17
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May '17
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC