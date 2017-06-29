Council expected to raise property ta...

Council expected to raise property taxes at special meeting Friday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The Ashland City Council will consider raising property taxes within the city at a special meeting starting at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30. This comes after the Citizens Budget Committee and council opted not to raise taxes in adopting a final budget despite a motion to do so by Councilor Tracy Darrow who reminded the committee that a promise had been made to the Ashland Police Department to hire five more police officers. The cost is estimated at $550,000 according to APD's Chief Tighe O'Meara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May '17 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May '17 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,269 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC