Cooling center will open Sunday
With temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday, an excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service , meaning extended outdoor exposure will increase chances for heat related illness, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. A cooling center will be open in Ashland on Sunday for those seeking relief from the heat.
