Committee adopts two-year budget
The city of Ashland's two-year, $285,832,964, budget was approved by the Citizens Budget Committee Monday night. Budget Committee Chair David Runkel pointed out his concerns saying the budget represents an increase in spending by nearly 18 percent despite the fact that the budget is reportedly balanced, according to the city's finance office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May 9
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC