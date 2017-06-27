Brickroom hosts msucial benefit today...

Brickroom hosts msucial benefit today for Ashland boy battling cancer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Brickroom restaurant on the Ashland Plaza will host the Musical Medicine benefit concert with all cover charge proceeds going to help pay medical bills for Zenith Kawzi Umojah, an 11-year-old Ashland boy battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the third time. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Local artists Marv Ellis, Alcyon Massive, Verbs & Nouns, Joystar and DJ Ears Mysterious are coming together to perform for free and support Zenith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May '17 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May '17 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC