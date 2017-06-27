Brickroom hosts msucial benefit today for Ashland boy battling cancer
Brickroom restaurant on the Ashland Plaza will host the Musical Medicine benefit concert with all cover charge proceeds going to help pay medical bills for Zenith Kawzi Umojah, an 11-year-old Ashland boy battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for the third time. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. Local artists Marv Ellis, Alcyon Massive, Verbs & Nouns, Joystar and DJ Ears Mysterious are coming together to perform for free and support Zenith.
