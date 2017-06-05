Autistic student asks community to come to his graduation
Ashland, Ore.- "Caleb we are very, very proud of you," Nelson Maler says to his son. "You have worked hard so that you can graduate on Friday."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So close to homeless
|Jun 2
|Eddie
|1
|Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre...
|May 28
|Antisemitic
|2
|Armpit Airline
|May 27
|All seeing eye
|1
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|May '17
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC