Ashland Watershed trails reopen Saturday
Hikers and bikers will be invited back to the Ashland Watershed Saturday after a four-month lockout for a forest-thinning project, the last of five planned closures instituted during the logging work. Access to about seven miles of trails will reopen Saturday now that most of the Ashland Forest Resiliency Stewardship Project seasonal work has ended in a part of the watershed where trails draw 50,000 visitors annually.
