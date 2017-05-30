Ashland trainer explores ways to respond in threatening situations

That question has been on the minds of many since the deadly attack on the MAX line in Portland on May 26. Crumb plans to hold a question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at 415 Williamson Way, No. 3, in Ashland. He hopes to line up a police officer and other members of the community to discuss ways to deal with potentially violent situations as well as demonstrate how to fend off an attacker with a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.