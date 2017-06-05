Ashland to host its first pollinator garden tour

Bee City USA Ashland, a subcommittee of Ashland Parks & Recreation Commission, invites everyone to take a few hours on Sunday, July 9, to explore and enjoy local gardens that support our local pollinators. The gardens are not only beautiful, but the plants and landscape provide year-round forage and habitat for bees, butterflies, flies, moths and hummingbirds.

