Ashland remembers MAX hero Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche

Wednesday Jun 7

In a city park, a block away from the house where Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche grew up, hundreds of friends, family members and supportive strangers gathered on Wednesday to talk about the 23-year-old who was thrust onto the world stage after trying to protect teen girls on a Portland MAX train. Namkai-Meche, who died May 26 from stab wounds police say were inflicted by a man who became violent on the light-rail train, was remembered by childhood friends as smart, empathetic and courageous.

