Ashland man still missing Updated at
Harold Hardesty, 86, who vanished April 10 from his 20-acre ranch in the 1200 block of Oak Street, just outside the Ashland city limits, remains on the Jackson County Sheriff's department radar 80 days after he went missing. “We are still searching the area weekly,” says Lt.
