Ashland grass fire scorched 9 acres

Ashland grass fire scorched 9 acres

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The fire sent up a large, black cloud of smoke that was visible throughout the south end of the Bear Creek drainage. The first units from Jackson County Fire District No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 28 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May 27 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Jackson County was issued at June 26 at 9:06AM PDT

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,507 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC