Ashland and Guanajuato exchange festival visitors

Six Ashlanders have been visiting Guanajuato, Mexico, this month to help celebrate the Sister City's two major summer festivals, La Presa de la Olla and San Juan . The Ashland delegation includes Graciela “Señora Chela” Tapp-Kocks of the Ashland Amigo Club; high school representatives Mumi Thiaw and Brook Hall and their chaperone, Carmen Adams; and City Councilor Traci Darrow and her son Cooper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.