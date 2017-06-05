AHS student wins art contest

AHS student wins art contest

One thousand dollars for eight hours of work isn't too shabby by most people's standards, and that's what Ashland High School junior Salus True could be awarded when the Western Governors Association announces its “Celebrate the West” high school art competition winners later this month. Not that True, 17, was only in it for the money when, scanning the web for scholarship opportunities in april, she stumbled across a notice about the WGA's second annual art contest.

