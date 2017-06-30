Agreement will allow Mt. Ashland work to begin
A remodel of the Mt. Ashland Ski Area lodge should begin within two weeks with a goal of completing renovations before wet weather strikes, including enclosure of two decks to add 1,000 feet of indoor space.
