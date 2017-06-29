ACT and Livia Genise present a Judgme...

ACT and Livia Genise present a Judgment at Nuremberga

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The aphorism "those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat it" is the force behind Ashland Community Theatre's shift from contemporary theater fare to "Judgment at Nuremberg," based on a screenplay by American film writer and producer Abby Mann. Set in Nuremberg in 1948, the story is a fictionalized version of the Judges' Trial of 1947, the third of 12 trials held before U.S. military courts at the end of World War II in its occupied zone in Germany. The trials are known as "Subsequent Nuremberg Trials" or, more formally, the "Trials of War Criminals before the Nuremberg Military Tribunals."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So close to homeless Jun 2 Eddie 1
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May '17 Antisemitic 2
Armpit Airline May '17 All seeing eye 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May '17 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC