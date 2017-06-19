a The Bricksa designer was nervous going in
Chelsea McCann is a landscape architect and managing principal of the Walker Macy Agency, responsible for the new design of The Bricks at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. McCann comes to the project with extensive experience on large-scale landscape design projects, with a specific focus on waterfronts, urban parks, and brownfield sites.
