Talent homeowner sells tax credit to fund solar installation

Ray Sanchez-Pescador didn't have all the money he needed to pay for installation of electricity-generating solar panels on his Rapp Lane house, so he sold the Oregon tax credit available for the setup to help with the costs. Sanchez-Pescador's experience will be duplicated in a program to be offered by Rogue Climate that is patterned after a successful one in Corvallis that uses several methods to help people purchase sources of alternative energy.

