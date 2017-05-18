SOU president speaks on a The Art of Lovea
Dr. Linda Schott, president of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, will offer a unique lecture on how artists from Western Europe and the United States have depicted courtship and love throughout the modern era. A specialist in intellectual history and the history of women in the United States, Dr. Schott is holds a doctoral degree in History and Humanities from Stanford University, and has served as professor and administrator at various institutions, most recently as president of the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
