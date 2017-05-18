SOU president speaks on a The Art of ...

SOU president speaks on a The Art of Lovea

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Dr. Linda Schott, president of Southern Oregon University in Ashland, will offer a unique lecture on how artists from Western Europe and the United States have depicted courtship and love throughout the modern era. A specialist in intellectual history and the history of women in the United States, Dr. Schott is holds a doctoral degree in History and Humanities from Stanford University, and has served as professor and administrator at various institutions, most recently as president of the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May 9 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC