Smoke near Ashland is from a controlled burn
A large column of smoke stretching into the sky at the the southern end of the Rogue Valley today is from a controlled burn, fire officials said. The smoke is emanating from a 61-acre underburn that is part of the Ashland Forest Resiliency Project intended to improve forest health and reduce the likelihood of wildfires.
