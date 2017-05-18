Police reports, May 17-18

Police reports, May 17-18

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

Wednesday, 12:59 a.m. - Police arrested a man in the 2500 block of Ashland Street on an outstanding warrant and lodged him at the Jackson County Jail.  Wednesday, 4:40 a.m. - A subject stop in the 100 block of Lithia Way led to the subject being placed in protective custody for detox. Wednesday, 3:12 p.m. - Police transported a man in the Ashland area to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on a mental health hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May 9 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,227 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC