Police reports, May 17-18

Wednesday, 12:59 a.m. - Police arrested a man in the 2500 block of Ashland Street on an outstanding warrant and lodged him at the Jackson County Jail. Wednesday, 4:40 a.m. - A subject stop in the 100 block of Lithia Way led to the subject being placed in protective custody for detox. Wednesday, 3:12 p.m. - Police transported a man in the Ashland area to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on a mental health hold.

