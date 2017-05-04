OHRA gets most funds restored

In a rare reversal of fortune, the Ashland City Council on Tuesday rescinded a controversial decision chopping a social service grant to the Ashland Community Resource Center operated by Options for Housing Residents of Ashland. The ACRC is a program providing support for families in danger of homelessness, job counseling and assistance with paperwork in order to access further resources in the Ashland area.

