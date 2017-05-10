Memorial set for Anne Decker
A memorial for the late Anne Folger Decker, a longtime Ashland resident and patron of the arts, is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University, 1250 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland. Decker died April 23 at age 91 at her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ashland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07)
|Tue
|how
|9
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Apr 15
|Mydadwasaperuvian...
|188
|Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|TheJerseyDevil
|62
|Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Parade Phart
|1,346
|How to lose tourist dollars 101
|Jan '17
|CaptainOfIndustry
|1
|Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|Cjben79
|12
|Woman allegedly kicked cop in groin at Emigrant... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ozzie 27
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ashland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC