Memorial set for Anne Decker

A memorial for the late Anne Folger Decker, a longtime Ashland resident and patron of the arts, is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University, 1250 Siskiyou Blvd., Ashland. Decker died April 23 at age 91 at her home.

