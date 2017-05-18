Man gets prison for invading Ashland home, demanding sex act

A man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for twice invading an 86-year-old woman's house and demanding sex from her. Joshua Robert Johnson, 22, was sentenced to 40 months in prison Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court after admitting to felony burglary and a misdemeanor private indecency charge in two terrifying back-to-back entries into the woman's Ashland home last August - in one moment demanding a sexual favor and in another throwing a planter through her sliding glass door.

