Man gets 14 months for hiding daughte...

Man gets 14 months for hiding daughter in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

An Ashland man who spent more than two months on the lam with his wife and child before they were found in Florida was sentenced Tuesday to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence and custodial interference charges. Trevor Forrest Long, 34, admitted to taking his 7-year-old daughter out of Department of Human Services custody and out of the state last fall with his wife, Sara Margaret Long, when Long wasn't supposed to contact either of them while domestic violence charges were pending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ashland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will JFK's grandson become our first Jewish pre... May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News Drive-By Shooting Suspects in Custody (Jul '07) May 9 how 9
moving to oregon (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mydadwasaperuvian... 188
News Transgender man claims he's pregnant (Mar '08) Feb '17 TheJerseyDevil 62
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb '17 Parade Phart 1,346
How to lose tourist dollars 101 Jan '17 CaptainOfIndustry 1
News Medford businessman Kelly Rasmussen accused of ... (Oct '08) Jan '17 Cjben79 12
See all Ashland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ashland Forum Now

Ashland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ashland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Ashland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,239,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC