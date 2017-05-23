Man gets 14 months for hiding daughter in Florida
An Ashland man who spent more than two months on the lam with his wife and child before they were found in Florida was sentenced Tuesday to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to domestic violence and custodial interference charges. Trevor Forrest Long, 34, admitted to taking his 7-year-old daughter out of Department of Human Services custody and out of the state last fall with his wife, Sara Margaret Long, when Long wasn't supposed to contact either of them while domestic violence charges were pending.
