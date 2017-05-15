Former Ashland mayor elected to library district
Former Ashland Mayor and author Cathy Shaw commanded 59.4 percent of the vote in the three-way race for Position 2 of the Jackson County Library District Board. Fire sprinkler design consultant Steve Richie of Ashland had 31 percent in returns posted shortly after 11 p.m., with candidate Hart Wilson tallying 9.3 percent.
